Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm presently has a $4.50 price target on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.35% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services. They specialize in transporting dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes. “

DSX has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Diana Shipping from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Jefferies Group LLC boosted their price target on Diana Shipping from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG set a $3.00 price target on Diana Shipping and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.39.

Shares of Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) opened at 3.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.90. Diana Shipping has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $6.20. The firm’s market cap is $322.57 million.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shipping company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. Diana Shipping had a negative return on equity of 14.09% and a negative net margin of 131.28%. The business had revenue of $31.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Diana Shipping will post ($0.96) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Diana Shipping by 1.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 30,192 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Diana Shipping during the first quarter valued at $167,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Diana Shipping during the first quarter valued at $205,000. Horseman Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Diana Shipping during the first quarter valued at $469,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Diana Shipping by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 174,750 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 50,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.91% of the company’s stock.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping Inc is a holding company. The Company is a provider of shipping transportation services. The Company specializes in the ownership of dry bulk vessels. As of February 16, 2017, the Company’s operating fleet consisted of 48 dry bulk carriers, of which 23 were Panamax, four were Kamsarmax, three were Post-Panamax, 14 were Capesize and four were Newcastlemax vessels, having a combined carrying capacity of approximately 5.7 million deadweight tonnage (dwt).

