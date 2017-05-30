Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (DO) Given a $14.00 Price Target by Jefferies Group LLC Analysts

Jefferies Group LLC set a $14.00 price objective on Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a hold rating on the offshore drilling services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DO. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reduced their price target on Diamond Offshore Drilling from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Instinet reaffirmed a reduce rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Pareto Securities raised Diamond Offshore Drilling from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.24.

Get Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc alerts:

Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) opened at 12.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.44 and a 200-day moving average of $16.58. Diamond Offshore Drilling has a one year low of $12.01 and a one year high of $26.72. The company’s market capitalization is $1.67 billion.

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $374.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.03 million. Diamond Offshore Drilling had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 23.28%. Diamond Offshore Drilling’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Diamond Offshore Drilling will post $0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (DO) Given a $14.00 Price Target by Jefferies Group LLC Analysts” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/diamond-offshore-drilling-inc-do-given-a-14-00-price-target-by-jefferies-group-llc-analysts.html.

In other news, Director Paul G. Gaffney bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.67 per share, for a total transaction of $54,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 10.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 3.0% in the first quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc now owns 8,254 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling during the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling during the first quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling during the first quarter worth approximately $170,000.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Company Profile

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc provides contract drilling services to the energy industry. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had a fleet of 24 offshore drilling rigs. As of December 31, 2016, its fleet consisted of four drillships, 19 semisubmersible rigs and one jack-up rig. Its fleet enables it to offer a range of services, primarily in the floater market, including ultra-deepwater, deepwater and mid-water.

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.