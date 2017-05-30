Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (DO) Given a $14.00 Price Target by Jefferies Group LLC Analysts

Jefferies Group LLC set a $14.00 price objective on Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a hold rating on the offshore drilling services provider’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DO. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reduced their price target on Diamond Offshore Drilling from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Instinet reaffirmed a reduce rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Pareto Securities raised Diamond Offshore Drilling from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.24.
Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) opened at 12.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.44 and a 200-day moving average of $16.58. Diamond Offshore Drilling has a one year low of $12.01 and a one year high of $26.72. The company’s market capitalization is $1.67 billion.
Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $374.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.03 million. Diamond Offshore Drilling had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 23.28%. Diamond Offshore Drilling’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Diamond Offshore Drilling will post $0.84 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, Director Paul G. Gaffney bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.67 per share, for a total transaction of $54,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 10.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 3.0% in the first quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc now owns 8,254 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling during the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling during the first quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling during the first quarter worth approximately $170,000.
Diamond Offshore Drilling Company Profile
Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc provides contract drilling services to the energy industry. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had a fleet of 24 offshore drilling rigs. As of December 31, 2016, its fleet consisted of four drillships, 19 semisubmersible rigs and one jack-up rig. Its fleet enables it to offer a range of services, primarily in the floater market, including ultra-deepwater, deepwater and mid-water.
