DHT Holdings Inc (dht) Announces $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:dht) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the shipping company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th.

DHT Holdings has increased its dividend payment by an average of 107.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. DHT Holdings has a payout ratio of 168.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect DHT Holdings to earn $0.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.5%.

Shares of DHT Holdings (NYSE:DHT) opened at 4.27 on Tuesday. DHT Holdings has a 52-week low of $3.29 and a 52-week high of $5.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.55 and a 200 day moving average of $4.42. The company’s market cap is $404.04 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHT. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in DHT Holdings during the first quarter worth approximately $645,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of DHT Holdings by 87.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,646 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 12,407 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DHT Holdings by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,091 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of DHT Holdings by 1.1% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 24,683 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 59.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DHT Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of DHT Holdings from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of DHT Holdings in a research report on Monday, April 24th. TheStreet cut shares of DHT Holdings from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of DHT Holdings from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.70.

DHT Holdings Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc operates a fleet of crude oil tankers. As of March 21, 2017, the Company’s fleet consisted of 21 crude oil tankers in operation. As of March 21, 2017, the Company’s fleet consisted of 19 very large crude carriers (VLCCs), which are tankers ranging in size from 200,000 to 320,000 deadweight tons (dwt), and two Aframax tankers (Aframaxes), which are tankers ranging in size from 80,000 to 120,000 dwt.

