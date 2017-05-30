Deutsche Bank AG Analysts Give Royal Dutch Shell Plc (RDSB) a GBX 2,500 Price Target

Royal Dutch Shell Plc (LON:RDSB) has been given a GBX 2,500 ($32.11) price target by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank AG in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 5th. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays PLC lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell Plc from GBX 2,360 ($30.31) to GBX 2,650 ($34.04) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. HSBC Holdings plc restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($34.68) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell Plc in a report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($33.40) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell Plc in a report on Monday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc boosted their target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell Plc from GBX 2,400 ($30.83) to GBX 2,440 ($31.34) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,450 ($31.47) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell Plc in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royal Dutch Shell Plc currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,459.72 ($31.60).

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell Plc (RDSB) opened at 2168.50 on Friday. The stock’s market cap is GBX 176.84 billion. Royal Dutch Shell Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,646.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 2,403.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,144.46 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,209.88.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th.

Royal Dutch Shell Plc Company Profile

The Royal Dutch Shell plc explores for crude oil and natural gas around the world, both in conventional fields and from sources, such as tight rock, shale and coal formations. The Company’s segments include Integrated Gas, Upstream, Downstream and Corporate. The Integrated Gas segment is engaged in the liquefaction and transportation of gas and the conversion of natural gas to liquids to provide fuels and other products, as well as projects with an integrated activity, ranging from producing to commercializing gas.

