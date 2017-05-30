Weir Group PLC’s (WEIR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank AG

Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank AG in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 5th.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WEIR. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Weir Group PLC from GBX 1,350 ($17.34) to GBX 1,600 ($20.55) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America Corp lifted their price objective on Weir Group PLC from GBX 2,050 ($26.33) to GBX 2,100 ($26.97) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc lifted their price objective on Weir Group PLC from GBX 1,900 ($24.41) to GBX 2,150 ($27.62) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays PLC lifted their price objective on Weir Group PLC from GBX 1,800 ($23.12) to GBX 1,900 ($24.41) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($28.26) price objective on shares of Weir Group PLC in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,912.94 ($24.57).

Weir Group PLC (WEIR) opened at 1850.05688 on Friday. Weir Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 1,162.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 2,096.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,929.65 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,911.96. The company’s market cap is GBX 4.03 billion.

In other Weir Group PLC news, insider John Heasley acquired 1,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,843 ($23.67) per share, with a total value of £22,318.73 ($28,668.89). Also, insider Jon Stanton sold 11,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,920 ($24.66), for a total value of £228,652.80 ($293,709.44).

The Weir Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in engineering businesses. The Company’s business operates through three segments: Minerals, Oil & Gas, and Flow Control. The Minerals segment is engaged in the provision of slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support for abrasive high wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

