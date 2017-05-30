Deutsche Bank AG Lowers YRC Worldwide Inc (YRCW) Price Target to $11.00

YRC Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:YRCW) had its price target dropped by Deutsche Bank AG from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued on Monday, May 8th. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Deutsche Bank AG’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.66% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of YRC Worldwide from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of YRC Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.75.
Shares of YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) opened at 9.27 on Monday. YRC Worldwide has a 1-year low of $7.36 and a 1-year high of $16.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.14.
In other news, insider Thomas Joseph O’connor III sold 3,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $48,129.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,036.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott D. Ware sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $130,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,627 shares in the company, valued at $609,881.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of YRC Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $143,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YRC Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of YRC Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $164,000. Searle & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of YRC Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of YRC Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $177,000. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
YRC Worldwide Company Profile
YRC Worldwide Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, offers its customers a range of transportation services. The Company operates through two segments: YRC Freight and Regional Transportation. The Company has less-than-truckload (LTL) networks in North America with local, regional, national and international capabilities.
