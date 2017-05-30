Deutsche Bank AG Increases Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (VAC) Price Target to $92.00

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank AG from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report released on Monday, May 8th. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp from $113.00 to $96.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set a buy rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a buy rating and set a $115.00 target price (up previously from $104.00) on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $109.00.

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) traded down 0.56% on Monday, reaching $116.15. 107,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp has a one year low of $58.70 and a one year high of $124.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.71 and its 200-day moving average is $93.36.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $487.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp will post $5.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp’s payout ratio is currently 34.06%.

In related news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.53, for a total value of $144,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,281.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder J W. Marriott, Jr. sold 5,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total value of $551,770.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,123,845.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp by 38.6% in the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 37,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after buying an additional 10,550 shares during the period. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp by 5.2% in the third quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,178,000 after buying an additional 15,760 shares during the period. Seven Bridges Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp during the third quarter worth $177,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp by 2.1% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp by 213.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. 75.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation focuses on vacation ownership, based on number of owners, number of resorts and revenues. The Company is an exclusive worldwide developer, marketer, seller and manager of vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club and Grand Residences by Marriott brands.

