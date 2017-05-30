Desjardins Weighs in on Great-West Lifeco Inc’s Q4 2017 Earnings (GWO)

Great-West Lifeco Inc (TSE:GWO) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins increased their Q4 2017 EPS estimates for shares of Great-West Lifeco in a report released on Thursday. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.73.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on GWO. TD Securities raised Great-West Lifeco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$36.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. CIBC upped their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays PLC upped their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Dundee Securities upped their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$39.00 price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$36.60.

Shares of Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) traded down 0.34% on Monday, reaching $34.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,337 shares. Great-West Lifeco has a 12-month low of $30.83 and a 12-month high of $37.79. The company has a market capitalization of $34.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.53 and its 200 day moving average is $35.86.

In other Great-West Lifeco news, insider Helen Ruth Kasdorf sold 1,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.00, for a total transaction of C$50,135.00. Also, Director Deborah Jean Barrett acquired 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$34.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$101,239.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,855 shares of company stock worth $3,236,850.

About Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco Inc (Lifeco) is a financial services holding company. The Company has interests in the life insurance, health insurance, asset management, investment and retirement savings, and reinsurance businesses. It operates through four operating segments: Canada, United States, Europe and Lifeco Corporate.

