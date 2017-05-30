Derwent London Plc (DLN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,887.36 ($37.09).

DLN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Numis Securities Ltd restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,420 ($43.93) price objective on shares of Derwent London Plc in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays PLC restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($44.96) price objective on shares of Derwent London Plc in a report on Monday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc downgraded shares of Derwent London Plc to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,250 ($41.75) target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,575 ($33.08) target price on shares of Derwent London Plc in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC upped their target price on shares of Derwent London Plc from GBX 2,257 ($28.99) to GBX 2,500 ($32.11) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

Shares of Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) traded down 0.14% during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 2776.00. Derwent London Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 2,230.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 3,507.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,905.77 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,685.35. The stock’s market cap is GBX 3.09 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a GBX 90.50 ($1.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This is an increase from Derwent London Plc’s previous dividend of $13.86. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%.

In other Derwent London Plc news, insider Paul M. Williams sold 2,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,673 ($34.34), for a total value of £75,619.17 ($97,134.45).

Derwent London Plc Company Profile

Derwent London plc is a United Kingdom-based real estate investment trust (REIT) operating in central London region. The Company owns and manages a portfolio of approximately 6.2 million square feet located in over 15 villages in London’s West End and City borders and focus on middle market rents. The Company’s property portfolio includes investment property, owner-occupied property and trading property.

