DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (XRAY) Releases FY17 Earnings Guidance

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) updated its FY17 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.80-2.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.85.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cleveland Research raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group Inc downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.80.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc alerts:

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (XRAY) opened at 62.72 on Tuesday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a 1-year low of $55.00 and a 1-year high of $65.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.73. The company has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.36 and a beta of 1.21.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $900.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $916.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post $2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ulrich Michel sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $1,508,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,067 shares in the company, valued at $5,911,170.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James G. Mosch sold 50,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.49, for a total transaction of $3,212,594.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,671,719.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 314,141 shares of company stock worth $19,958,079. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/dentsply-sirona-inc-xray-issues-fy17-earnings-guidance-updated-updated.html.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc is a manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies. The Company develops, manufactures, and markets solutions offering, including dental and oral health products, as well as other consumable medical devices. It operates through two segments: Dental and Healthcare Consumables, and Technologies.

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.