Positive News Coverage Very Likely to Affect Deltic Timber Corp (DEL) Share Price

Media stories about Deltic Timber Corp (NYSE:DEL) have trended positive recently, Alpha One Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Deltic Timber Corp earned a news sentiment score of 0.47 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news stories about the construction company an impact score of 88 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is very likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Deltic Timber Corp (DEL) opened at 69.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.13 and its 200 day moving average is $75.21. Deltic Timber Corp has a 52-week low of $53.21 and a 52-week high of $85.49. The firm has a market cap of $852.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.59 and a beta of 0.97.

Deltic Timber Corp (NYSE:DEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $53.22 million for the quarter. Deltic Timber Corp had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 2.84%. On average, analysts expect that Deltic Timber Corp will post $1.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Deltic Timber Corp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DEL shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Deltic Timber Corp in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays PLC reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Deltic Timber Corp in a research note on Sunday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Deltic Timber Corp in a research note on Monday, March 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Deltic Timber Corp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America Corp upgraded shares of Deltic Timber Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.22.

Deltic Timber Corp Company Profile

Deltic Timber Corporation is a vertically integrated natural resources company. The Company is engaged in the growing and harvesting of timber and the manufacturing and marketing of lumber and medium density fiberboard (MDF). It operates through four segments: Woodlands, which manages all aspects of the Company’s timberlands; Manufacturing, which consists of its approximately two sawmills that manufacture a range of softwood lumber products and the Del-Tin Fiber plant that produces MDF; Real Estate, which includes the Company’s four real estate developments and a related country club operation, and Corporate.

