Delphi Automotive PLC’s (DLPH) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC restated their buy rating on shares of Delphi Automotive PLC (NYSE:DLPH) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, May 5th.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an outperform rating and set a $84.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Delphi Automotive PLC in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank AG increased their price objective on shares of Delphi Automotive PLC from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Northcoast Research restated a neutral rating on shares of Delphi Automotive PLC in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Delphi Automotive PLC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC raised their target price on shares of Delphi Automotive PLC from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.54.

Shares of Delphi Automotive PLC (NYSE:DLPH) opened at 87.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.84. Delphi Automotive PLC has a 1-year low of $58.04 and a 1-year high of $89.58.

Delphi Automotive PLC (NYSE:DLPH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Delphi Automotive PLC had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 61.96%. Delphi Automotive PLC’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Delphi Automotive PLC will post $6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. Delphi Automotive PLC’s payout ratio is 25.38%.

In related news, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total value of $1,342,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,130,458.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Delphi Automotive PLC during the third quarter valued at about $1,226,000. Rock Point Advisors LLC boosted its position in Delphi Automotive PLC by 1.4% in the third quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 35,610 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Delphi Automotive PLC during the third quarter valued at about $1,513,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Delphi Automotive PLC during the third quarter valued at about $1,327,000. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Delphi Automotive PLC by 4.2% in the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 764,732 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,540,000 after buying an additional 30,586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Delphi Automotive PLC Company Profile

Delphi Automotive PLC is a global technology company serving the automotive sector. The Company designs and manufactures vehicle components, and provides electrical and electronic, powertrain and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. The Company’s segments include Electrical/Electronic Architecture, Powertrain Systems, and Electronics and Safety.

