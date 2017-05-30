Delek Logistics Partners LP (DKL) Announces Earnings Results

Delek Logistics Partners LP (NYSE:DKL) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 554.90% and a net margin of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $129.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Delek Logistics Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) opened at 30.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.47. Delek Logistics Partners has a 52-week low of $21.30 and a 52-week high of $36.05. The stock has a market cap of $746.87 million, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.40.

Get Delek Logistics Partners LP alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $0.69 dividend. This is a boost from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.99%. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.93%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/delek-logistics-partners-lp-dkl-posts-earnings-results-misses-expectations-by-0-07-eps-updated-updated.html.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delek Logistics Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Scotiabank restated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Delek Logistics Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.20.

In related news, major shareholder Delek Us Holdings, Inc. acquired 34,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,040,618.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 230,426 shares of company stock worth $7,108,823.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,433 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 7.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 9,385 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $313,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $470,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 16,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 5,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.13% of the company’s stock.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products. The Company’s business primarily consists of certain crude oil, intermediate and refined products pipelines and transportation, storage, wholesale marketing, terminaling and offloading assets, which were previously owned, operated or held by Delek US Holdings, Inc (Delek), and assets acquired from unrelated third parties.

Receive News & Ratings for Delek Logistics Partners LP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek Logistics Partners LP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.