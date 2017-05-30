Texas Yale Capital Corp. Continues to Hold Position in Delek Logistics Partners LP (DKL)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. continued to hold its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners LP (NYSE:DKL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock at the end of the first quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Delek Logistics Partners were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the third quarter valued at about $934,000. Taylor Wealth Management Partners boosted its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 404.5% in the first quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 28,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 22,650 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 237,341 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,776,000 after buying an additional 22,600 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the third quarter valued at about $470,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 16,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 5,205 shares during the period. 30.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delek Logistics Partners LP (NYSE DKL) opened at 30.70 on Tuesday. Delek Logistics Partners LP has a 12-month low of $21.30 and a 12-month high of $36.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.47. The firm has a market cap of $746.87 million, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.40.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $129.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.42 million. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 14.52% and a negative return on equity of 554.90%. Delek Logistics Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Delek Logistics Partners LP will post $2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.99%. This is an increase from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.93%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DKL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Delek Logistics Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Scotiabank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Delek Logistics Partners in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delek Logistics Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.20.

In other news, major shareholder Delek Us Holdings, Inc. acquired 1,117 shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.08 per share, for a total transaction of $34,716.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 230,426 shares of company stock valued at $7,108,823.

About Delek Logistics Partners

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products. The Company’s business primarily consists of certain crude oil, intermediate and refined products pipelines and transportation, storage, wholesale marketing, terminaling and offloading assets, which were previously owned, operated or held by Delek US Holdings, Inc (Delek), and assets acquired from unrelated third parties.

