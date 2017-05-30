Carnival Corp (CCL) Position Boosted by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 288.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,066 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Carnival Corp were worth $3,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Corp during the third quarter worth $4,603,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Carnival Corp by 3.1% in the third quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Carnival Corp by 28,190.5% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 29,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 29,600 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Carnival Corp by 48.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,523,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,381,000 after buying an additional 498,792 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in Carnival Corp by 114.0% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 24,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the period. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE CCL) opened at 63.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.73. Carnival Corp has a 52-week low of $42.94 and a 52-week high of $63.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.87 and its 200-day moving average is $56.27.

Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Carnival Corp had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 16.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Carnival Corp will post $3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from Carnival Corp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Carnival Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.43%.

Several research firms have commented on CCL. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Corp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays PLC upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Corp from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank AG boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Corp from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Carnival Corp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Instinet boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Corp from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carnival Corp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.28.

In related news, Director Sir John Parker sold 19,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.98, for a total transaction of $1,217,465.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,222.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard Glasier sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total value of $349,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,410.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

About Carnival Corp

Carnival Corporation is a leisure travel company. The Company is a cruise company of global cruise guests, and a provider of vacations to all cruise destinations throughout the world. The Company operates in four segments: North America, EAA, Cruise Support and, Tour and Other. The Company’s North America segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises (Princess) and Seabourn.

