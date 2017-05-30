DCP Midstream LP (DCP) Upgraded by US Capital Advisors to Overweight

US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) from a hold rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DCP. Drexel Hamilton raised shares of DCP Midstream from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of DCP Midstream to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group AG raised shares of DCP Midstream from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. FBR & Co set a $36.00 target price on shares of DCP Midstream and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DCP Midstream from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.83.
DCP Midstream (NYSE DCP) opened at 35.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.40. DCP Midstream has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $42.45.
DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.40 million. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that DCP Midstream will post $1.29 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.75%. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is 176.27%.
About DCP Midstream
DCP Midstream, LP, formerly DCP Midstream Partners, LP, is a producer and marketer of natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. The Company is engaged in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas; producing, fractionating, transporting, storing and selling NGLs and recovering, and selling condensate, and transporting, storing and selling propane in wholesale markets.
