DCP Midstream LP (DCP) Upgraded by US Capital Advisors to Overweight

US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) from a hold rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DCP. Drexel Hamilton raised shares of DCP Midstream from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of DCP Midstream to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group AG raised shares of DCP Midstream from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. FBR & Co set a $36.00 target price on shares of DCP Midstream and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DCP Midstream from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.83.

Get DCP Midstream LP alerts:

DCP Midstream (NYSE DCP) opened at 35.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.40. DCP Midstream has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $42.45.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.40 million. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that DCP Midstream will post $1.29 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “DCP Midstream LP (DCP) Upgraded by US Capital Advisors to Overweight” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/dcp-midstream-lp-dcp-upgraded-by-us-capital-advisors-to-overweight.html.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.75%. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is 176.27%.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream, LP, formerly DCP Midstream Partners, LP, is a producer and marketer of natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. The Company is engaged in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas; producing, fractionating, transporting, storing and selling NGLs and recovering, and selling condensate, and transporting, storing and selling propane in wholesale markets.

Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream LP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream LP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.