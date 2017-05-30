Dcc Plc (DCC) Receives GBX 7,826.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Dcc Plc (LON:DCC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 7,959.67 ($102.24).
DCC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 6,575 ($84.46) price target on shares of Dcc Plc in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc raised shares of Dcc Plc to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 7,000 ($89.92) to GBX 7,400 ($95.05) in a research report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 8,160 ($104.82) target price on shares of Dcc Plc in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 6,700 ($86.06) target price on shares of Dcc Plc in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 8,500 ($109.18) price target on shares of Dcc Plc in a report on Friday, April 21st.
Dcc Plc (LON DCC) opened at 7340.00 on Friday. The firm’s market cap is GBX 6.51 billion. Dcc Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 5,780.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 8,029.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7,281.03 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 6,649.54.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a GBX 74.63 ($0.96) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This is a boost from Dcc Plc’s previous dividend of $37.17. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%.
Dcc Plc Company Profile
