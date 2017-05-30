Dcc Plc (LON:DCC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 7,959.67 ($102.24).

DCC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 6,575 ($84.46) price target on shares of Dcc Plc in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc raised shares of Dcc Plc to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 7,000 ($89.92) to GBX 7,400 ($95.05) in a research report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 8,160 ($104.82) target price on shares of Dcc Plc in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 6,700 ($86.06) target price on shares of Dcc Plc in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 8,500 ($109.18) price target on shares of Dcc Plc in a report on Friday, April 21st.

Get Dcc Plc alerts:

Dcc Plc (LON DCC) opened at 7340.00 on Friday. The firm’s market cap is GBX 6.51 billion. Dcc Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 5,780.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 8,029.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7,281.03 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 6,649.54.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a GBX 74.63 ($0.96) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This is a boost from Dcc Plc’s previous dividend of $37.17. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Dcc Plc (DCC) Receives GBX 7,826.33 Consensus PT from Analysts” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/dcc-plc-dcc-receives-consensus-recommendation-of-buy-from-analysts-2-updated-updated.html.

Dcc Plc Company Profile

Receive News & Ratings for Dcc Plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dcc Plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.