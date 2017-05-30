DBV Technologies SA – (DBVT) Receives $47.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of DBV Technologies SA – (NASDAQ:DBVT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on DBVT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised DBV Technologies SA – from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Societe Generale raised DBV Technologies SA – from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of DBV Technologies SA – in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Leerink Swann reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of DBV Technologies SA – in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Natixis raised DBV Technologies SA – from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Get DBV Technologies SA - alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/dbv-technologies-sa-dbvt-receives-consensus-recommendation-of-buy-from-analysts-2-updated.html.

Shares of DBV Technologies SA – (NASDAQ DBVT) traded down 1.39% on Friday, hitting $33.25. The stock had a trading volume of 74,144 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.17 and its 200 day moving average is $35.08. DBV Technologies SA – has a 1-year low of $27.02 and a 1-year high of $37.98. The stock’s market cap is $1.53 billion.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DBV Technologies SA – by 3.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of DBV Technologies SA – during the first quarter worth about $1,120,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in DBV Technologies SA – during the first quarter worth approximately $853,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in DBV Technologies SA – by 86.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 12,309 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in DBV Technologies SA – by 89.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,805,000 after buying an additional 118,317 shares during the period. 48.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DBV Technologies SA – Company Profile

DBV Technologies SA is a France-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on changing the field of immunotherapy by developing a technology platform called Vaskin. The Company’s therapeutic approach is based on epicutaneous immunotherapy, or EPIT, its proprietary method of delivering biologically active compounds to the immune system through intact skin using Viaskin.

Receive News & Ratings for DBV Technologies SA - Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV Technologies SA - and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.