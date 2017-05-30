Davis R M Inc. Has $25.49 Million Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (BWA)

Davis R M Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 610,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 38,370 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. owned about 0.29% of BorgWarner worth $25,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 0.3% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in BorgWarner by 0.6% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,880 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in BorgWarner by 0.8% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,456 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in BorgWarner by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in BorgWarner by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,531 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner Inc. alerts:

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) opened at 41.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 61.64 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.09. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.52 and a 12 month high of $44.24.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post $3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 109.81%.

WARNING: “Davis R M Inc. Has $25.49 Million Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (BWA)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/davis-r-m-inc-has-25-493-million-position-in-borgwarner-inc-bwa-updated-updated.html.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BWA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays PLC upped their price target on BorgWarner from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank AG increased their target price on BorgWarner from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC upped their price target on BorgWarner from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BorgWarner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.54.

In other BorgWarner news, insider Ronald T. Hundzinski sold 3,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.53, for a total transaction of $156,817.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,895,515.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc is engaged in providing technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. The Company’s segments include Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment’s products include turbochargers, timing devices and chains, emissions systems and thermal systems. The Engine segment develops and manufactures products for gasoline and diesel engines, and alternative powertrains.

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.