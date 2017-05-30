Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (PLAY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. is an owner and operator of venues in North America that combine dining and entertainment. The Company offers its customers the opportunity to Eat Drink Play and Watch in one location. Eat and Drink is offered through a full menu of Fun American New Gourmet entrees and appetizers and a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages. The Company’s Play and Watch offerings provide an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports and other televised events. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Dave & Buster's Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. set a $69.00 target price on Dave & Buster's Entertainment and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Dave & Buster's Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Dave & Buster's Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Dave & Buster's Entertainment from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.61.

Shares of Dave & Buster's Entertainment (NASDAQ PLAY) opened at 66.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.21 and its 200 day moving average is $57.24. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 0.71. Dave & Buster's Entertainment has a 52-week low of $37.60 and a 52-week high of $68.25.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. Dave & Buster's Entertainment had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $270.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Dave & Buster's Entertainment will post $2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Dave & Buster's Entertainment news, VP Joseph Benjamin Deprospero sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,888. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen M. King sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total value of $2,723,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,120,560 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLAY. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster's Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $1,498,000. Columbus Circle Investors increased its stake in shares of Dave & Buster's Entertainment by 12.4% in the first quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 385,317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,539,000 after buying an additional 42,491 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster's Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $47,581,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Dave & Buster's Entertainment by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,295 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,146,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster's Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $28,901,000.

