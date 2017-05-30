DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc (DZSI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:DZSI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has $6.75 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. provides broad-based network access solutions. The company provides solutions which consist of broadband access, ethernet switching, mobile backhaul, passive optical LAN and software defined networks. Its trademarks consist of DASAN Zhone Solutions and the DASAN Zhone Solutions logo. DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc., formerly known as Zhone Technologies, Inc., is headquartered in Oakland, California. “

Get DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc alerts:

DASAN Zhone Solutions (DZSI) opened at 5.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s market cap is $97.12 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.21. DASAN Zhone Solutions has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $53.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.08 million. DASAN Zhone Solutions had a negative return on equity of 16.05% and a negative net margin of 6.85%. Equities analysts predict that DASAN Zhone Solutions will post ($0.13) earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/dasan-zhone-solutions-inc-dzsi-upgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-to-buy.html.

About DASAN Zhone Solutions

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc, formerly Zhone Technologies, Inc, designs, develops and manufactures communications network equipment for telecommunications operators and enterprises across the world. The Company’s products provide enterprise solutions that enable both network service providers and enterprises to deliver high speed fiber access, while transporting voice, video and data to the end user.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DASAN Zhone Solutions (DZSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.