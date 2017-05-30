Dakota Plains Holdings (DAKP) Earning Favorable Press Coverage, AlphaOne Reports

Headlines about Dakota Plains Holdings (NYSE:DAKP) have been trending positive recently, according to AlphaOne. AlphaOne, a service of Accern, identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Dakota Plains Holdings earned a coverage optimism score of 0.31 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave media coverage about the pipeline company an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Dakota Plains Holdings (NYSE DAKP) opened at 0.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.15. Dakota Plains Holdings has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $1.65.

About Dakota Plains Holdings

Dakota Plains Holdings, Inc is an integrated midstream energy company. The Company is engaged in operating the Pioneer Terminal, with services that include outbound crude oil storage, logistics and rail transportation, and inbound fracturing (frac) sand logistics. The Company has two operating segments, which include the crude oil and frac sand transloading operations.

