Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Lowers Position in L Brands Inc (LB)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,740 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in L Brands were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in L Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in L Brands by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in L Brands by 20.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in L Brands by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in L Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $234,000. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) opened at 50.51 on Tuesday. L Brands Inc has a 12-month low of $43.04 and a 12-month high of $79.67. The firm has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.89.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. L Brands had a net margin of 9.31% and a negative return on equity of 137.81%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that L Brands Inc will post $3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LB shares. Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of L Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of L Brands in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Wedbush set a $47.00 price target on L Brands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC set a $35.00 price target on L Brands and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.82.

In related news, CEO Nicholas Coe sold 39,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $1,947,330.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,698,163.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.45% of the company’s stock.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates specialty retail business. The Company is focused on women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care, beauty and home fragrance categories. Its segments include Victoria’s Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works International. It sells its merchandise through company-owned specialty retail stores in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Greater China, which are mall-based; through Websites, and through international franchise, license and wholesale partners.

