Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Cuts Position in Ventas, Inc. (VTR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 33.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,435,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,698,996 shares during the period. Ventas comprises about 2.2% of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned about 1.53% of Ventas worth $353,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTR. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the first quarter valued at $123,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Ventas by 7.8% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Ventas during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Wagner Bowman Management Corp purchased a new stake in Ventas during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE VTR) opened at 66.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.72. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.20 and a 52 week high of $76.80.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.58. Ventas had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $883.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Ventas’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post $1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VTR. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Group LLC boosted their target price on Ventas from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks, Inc. started coverage on Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc lowered Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. Ventas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.25.

Ventas, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) with its properties located throughout the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. The Company operates through three segments: triple-net leased properties, senior living operations and office operations. Under its triple-net leased properties segment, the Company invests in and owns seniors housing and healthcare properties throughout the United States and the United Kingdom and leases those properties to healthcare operating companies under triple-net or absolute-net leases that obligate the tenants to pay all property-related expenses.

