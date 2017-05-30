Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Daily Mail and General Trust plc (LON:DMGT) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 796.31 ($10.23).

DMGT has been the subject of several research reports. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.56) price target on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust plc in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays PLC restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 685 ($8.80) price target on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust plc in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Numis Securities Ltd restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 970 ($12.46) price target on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust plc in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Investec restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 924 ($11.87) price target (down from GBX 951 ($12.22)) on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust plc in a report on Thursday, May 25th.

In other Daily Mail and General Trust plc news, insider Paul Zwillenberg acquired 14,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 691 ($8.88) per share, with a total value of £99,248.33 ($127,486.62). In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 14,415 shares of company stock worth $9,962,389.

Daily Mail and General Trust plc (LON DMGT) opened at 697.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s market cap is GBX 2.47 billion. Daily Mail and General Trust plc has a 12 month low of GBX 571.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 836.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 729.52 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 743.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.90 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th.

Daily Mail and General Trust plc Company Profile

Daily Mail and General Trust plc manages a multinational portfolio of companies that provide a range of businesses and consumers with information, analysis, insight, news and entertainment. The Company’s segments include RMS, dmg information, dmg events, Euromoney and dmg media. The RMS segment produces risk models, software applications and analytical data services used by the global risk and insurance industry to quantify and manage catastrophic risks.

