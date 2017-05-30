D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.54.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays PLC increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Vetr upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

In other news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 13,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $464,667.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 33,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,835.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael J. Murray sold 2,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $89,960.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,083 shares of company stock valued at $989,217 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth about $1,444,000. Advantus Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.7% in the third quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc now owns 33,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 18.4% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 122,615 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,703,000 after buying an additional 19,073 shares in the last quarter. Algebris Investments UK LLP bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth about $536,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth about $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) traded down 0.33% on Monday, hitting $33.11. 2,343,908 shares of the company traded hands. D.R. Horton has a 12 month low of $26.69 and a 12 month high of $34.56. The company has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.86.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 14.10%. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton will post $2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.13%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc is a homebuilding company. The Company constructed and sold homes in 27 states and 79 markets, as of September 30, 2015. The Company’s segments include its 39 homebuilding divisions, its financial services operations and its other business activities. In the homebuilding segment, the Company builds and sells single-family detached homes and attached homes, such as town homes, duplexes, triplexes and condominiums.

