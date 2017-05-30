Cytosorbents Corp (CTSO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cytosorbents Corp (NASDAQ:CTSO) posted its earnings results on Monday. The medical research company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 million. Cytosorbents Corp had a negative return on equity of 193.13% and a negative net margin of 120.04%.

Shares of Cytosorbents Corp (CTSO) opened at 4.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.22. The company’s market cap is $122.27 million. Cytosorbents Corp has a one year low of $3.95 and a one year high of $6.90.

CTSO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.25 target price on shares of Cytosorbents Corp in a report on Friday, May 5th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cytosorbents Corp in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cytosorbents Corp in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Cytosorbents Corp from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.45.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents Corp during the first quarter worth approximately $990,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cytosorbents Corp by 0.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,883 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cytosorbents Corp by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 567,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after buying an additional 21,312 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents Corp during the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cytosorbents Corp by 563.4% in the first quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 27,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 23,100 shares during the last quarter. 6.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cytosorbents Corp Company Profile

CytoSorbents Corporation is a critical care focused immunotherapy company. The Company is engaged in commercializing its product, CytoSorb, which is a blood purification technology with focus in preventing or treating multiple organ failure. The Company’s purification technologies are based on biocompatible, porous polymer beads that remove toxic substances from blood and other bodily fluids by pore capture and surface adsorption.

