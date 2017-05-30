CyrusOne Inc (CONE) Position Maintained by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank continued to hold its stake in shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock at the end of the first quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.15% of CyrusOne worth $6,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CONE. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 4.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 2.7% in the first quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 22,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 60,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 0.6% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 158,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,170,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 19.2% in the first quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 6,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ CONE) opened at 56.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.29 and its 200-day moving average is $48.85. CyrusOne Inc has a 52 week low of $38.80 and a 52 week high of $57.90. The stock’s market capitalization is $4.76 billion.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $149.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.63 million. CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 3.58%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc will post ($0.02) EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 28th. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is currently 723.84%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CONE. Barclays PLC lifted their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (up previously from $56.00) on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.69.

In related news, insider Venkatesh S. Durvasula sold 11,779 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $599,551.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 227,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,582,956.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Venkatesh S. Durvasula sold 10,000 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.69, for a total value of $506,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 239,342 shares in the company, valued at $12,132,245.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company is an owner, operator and developer of enterprise-class, carrier-neutral, multi-tenant data center properties. The Company’s data centers are generally purpose-built facilities with redundant power and cooling. The CyrusOne National IX Platform (the National IX Platform) delivers interconnection across states and between metro-enabled sites within its footprint and beyond.

