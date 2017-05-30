CUI Global Inc (CUI) Hits New 1-Year Low After Earnings Miss

Shares of CUI Global Inc (NASDAQ:CUI) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $3.98 and last traded at $3.98, with a volume of 44,525 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.07.

The industrial products company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.10. CUI Global had a negative return on equity of 8.96% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $17.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. CUI Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

CUI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CUI Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. TheStreet lowered CUI Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of CUI Global in a research note on Monday, March 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CUI. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CUI Global by 0.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CUI Global by 14.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. Croft Leominster Inc. raised its position in shares of CUI Global by 4.0% in the first quarter. Croft Leominster Inc. now owns 153,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 5,930 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CUI Global by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 852,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,042,000 after buying an additional 8,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CUI Global by 2.9% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,183,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,610,000 after buying an additional 32,955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.27% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s market capitalization is $76.51 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.54.

CUI Global Company Profile

CUI Global, Inc is a platform company. The Company’s segments include Power and Electromechanical, Energy and Other. The Power and Electromechanical segment includes its subsidiaries, CUI, Inc (CUI), CUI Japan and CUI-Canada, Inc, which provide electromechanical components, including power supplies, transformers, converters, connectors and industrial controls for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

