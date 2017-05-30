CUI Global Inc (CUI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CUI Global Inc (NASDAQ:CUI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.10. CUI Global had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a negative return on equity of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $17.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CUI Global (NASDAQ:CUI) opened at 3.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s market cap is $76.51 million. CUI Global has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $7.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.13 and its 200-day moving average is $5.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in CUI Global by 14.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CUI Global by 0.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CUI Global by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 852,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after buying an additional 8,847 shares during the last quarter. Croft Leominster Inc. boosted its stake in CUI Global by 4.0% in the first quarter. Croft Leominster Inc. now owns 153,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 5,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in CUI Global by 37.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 613,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after buying an additional 165,789 shares during the last quarter. 63.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CUI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CUI Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of CUI Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of CUI Global in a research report on Monday, March 20th.

CUI Global Company Profile

CUI Global, Inc is a platform company. The Company’s segments include Power and Electromechanical, Energy and Other. The Power and Electromechanical segment includes its subsidiaries, CUI, Inc (CUI), CUI Japan and CUI-Canada, Inc, which provide electromechanical components, including power supplies, transformers, converters, connectors and industrial controls for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

