Crocs, Inc. (CROX) Forecasted to Post Q4 2017 Earnings of ($0.36) Per Share

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) – Equities researchers at B. Riley cut their Q4 2017 earnings estimates for Crocs in a report released on Monday. B. Riley analyst M. Kummetz now expects that the textile maker will earn ($0.36) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.35). B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

CROX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $7.00 price objective on Crocs and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Crocs in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Crocs presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.90.

Shares of Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) traded up 17.10% on Wednesday, hitting $7.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,893,948 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.42 and a 200-day moving average of $7.05. The firm’s market capitalization is $534.99 million. Crocs has a 12-month low of $5.93 and a 12-month high of $12.53.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The textile maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Crocs had a negative return on equity of 10.92% and a negative net margin of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $267.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Crocs by 141.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,390,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,535,000 after buying an additional 814,400 shares during the period. Bogle Investment Management L P DE acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,261,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,637,000. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of Crocs by 7.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 5,137,108 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,638,000 after buying an additional 359,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,463,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc is engaged in the design, development, manufacturing, marketing, distribution and sale of casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. The Company’s segments include Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe. Its products include footwear and accessories that utilize its closed-cell resin, called Croslite, as well as casual lifestyle footwear that use a range of materials.

