Critical Outcome T (COTQF) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Critical Outcome T (NASDAQ:COTQF) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Critical Outcome T’s earnings. Critical Outcome T also posted earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Critical Outcome T will report full-year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.04) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Critical Outcome T.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Critical Outcome T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

Critical Outcome T (NASDAQ:COTQF) traded down 2.2775% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.2317. The stock had a trading volume of 15,000 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.25 and its 200-day moving average is $0.22. Critical Outcome T has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $0.69. The stock’s market capitalization is $34.56 million.

