Criteo SA (CRTO) Receives Buy Rating from Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) in a research report report published on Wednesday. Jefferies Group LLC currently has a $66.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CRTO. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Criteo SA from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Criteo SA in a report on Monday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc downgraded Criteo SA from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Cowen and Company set a $60.00 price target on Criteo SA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Criteo SA from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.45.

Get Criteo SA alerts:

Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) opened at 54.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 47.04 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.42 and a 200 day moving average of $46.77. Criteo SA has a 1-year low of $32.83 and a 1-year high of $56.00.

Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Criteo SA had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $210 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Criteo SA’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Criteo SA will post $2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Criteo SA (CRTO) Receives Buy Rating from Jefferies Group LLC” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/criteo-sa-crto-receives-buy-rating-from-jefferies-group-llc.html.

In other news, CEO Eric Eichmann sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $3,956,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jean-Baptiste Rudelle sold 62,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $3,442,343.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,040,914 shares of company stock worth $53,491,300 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Criteo SA during the first quarter worth approximately $176,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Criteo SA during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Criteo SA during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Pictet & Cie Europe SA bought a new stake in shares of Criteo SA during the first quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Criteo SA during the first quarter worth about $230,000. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Criteo SA Company Profile

Criteo SA is a France-based company specializing in digital performance marketing. Its solution consists of the Criteo Engine, the Company’s data assets, access to inventory, and its advertiser and publisher platforms. The Criteo Engine consists of various machine learning algorithms, such as prediction, recommendation, bidding and creative algorithms and the global hardware and software infrastructure.

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.