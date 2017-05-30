Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (CRESY) Getting Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media headlines about Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY) have trended positive recently, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm, a unit of Accern, identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. earned a daily sentiment score of 0.31 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave media coverage about the company an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY) opened at 20.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.33. Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. has a 1-year low of $11.27 and a 1-year high of $22.28. The company’s market cap is $1.02 billion.

About Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A.

Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria is an agricultural company engaged in the production of basic agricultural commodities with presence in the agricultural sector of Brazil, through its investment in Brasilagro, as well as in other Latin American countries. In addition, the Company leases lands to third parties and perform agency and agro-industrial services, including a meat packing plant.

