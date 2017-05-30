Credit Suisse Group AG Reiterates “$45.00” Price Target for Bancolombia SA (CIB)

Credit Suisse Group AG set a $45.00 target price on Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
CIB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Standpoint Research cut Bancolombia SA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bancolombia SA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. HSBC Holdings plc upgraded Bancolombia SA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America Corp cut Bancolombia SA from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Bancolombia SA presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.33.
Shares of Bancolombia SA (CIB) opened at 44.19 on Wednesday. Bancolombia SA has a 12-month low of $31.77 and a 12-month high of $46.26. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.23.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIB. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Bancolombia SA by 6.1% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 391,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,268,000 after buying an additional 22,419 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bancolombia SA by 141.8% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 10,119 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bancolombia SA during the third quarter worth about $257,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Bancolombia SA by 0.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 70,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,737,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Bancolombia SA by 26.5% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Bancolombia SA
Bancolombia SA (Bancolombia) is a financial institution engaged in providing a range of financial products and services to a diversified individual, corporate, and government customer base throughout Colombia, Latin America and the Caribbean region. The Bank operates through 10 segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Leasing, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and All other.
Receive News & Ratings for Bancolombia SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancolombia SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.