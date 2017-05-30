Credit Suisse Group AG set a $45.00 target price on Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

CIB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Standpoint Research cut Bancolombia SA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bancolombia SA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. HSBC Holdings plc upgraded Bancolombia SA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America Corp cut Bancolombia SA from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Bancolombia SA presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.33.

Get Bancolombia SA alerts:

Shares of Bancolombia SA (CIB) opened at 44.19 on Wednesday. Bancolombia SA has a 12-month low of $31.77 and a 12-month high of $46.26. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.23.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/credit-suisse-group-ag-reiterates-45-00-price-target-for-bancolombia-sa-cib.html.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIB. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Bancolombia SA by 6.1% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 391,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,268,000 after buying an additional 22,419 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bancolombia SA by 141.8% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 10,119 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bancolombia SA during the third quarter worth about $257,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Bancolombia SA by 0.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 70,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,737,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Bancolombia SA by 26.5% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bancolombia SA

Bancolombia SA (Bancolombia) is a financial institution engaged in providing a range of financial products and services to a diversified individual, corporate, and government customer base throughout Colombia, Latin America and the Caribbean region. The Bank operates through 10 segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Leasing, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and All other.

Receive News & Ratings for Bancolombia SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancolombia SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.