Global Payments Inc (GPN) PT Raised to $91.00

Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) had its target price upped by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $86.00 to $91.00 in a research report issued on Friday, May 5th. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group AG’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on GPN. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.10.

Get Global Payments Inc alerts:

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) opened at 91.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.42 and a 200 day moving average of $77.80. Global Payments has a one year low of $64.63 and a one year high of $93.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. Global Payments had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $919.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post $3.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.0133 dividend. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.41%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/credit-suisse-group-ag-boosts-global-payments-inc-gpn-price-target-to-91-00-updated-updated.html.

In related news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $4,250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 267,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,741,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total transaction of $47,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,411 shares in the company, valued at $3,273,539.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,100 shares of company stock worth $4,824,174 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Raiff Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Financial Architects Inc increased its position in Global Payments by 14.5% in the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its position in Global Payments by 86.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. increased its position in Global Payments by 84.8% in the first quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 2,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. 97.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc is a provider of payment technology services. The Company provides payment and digital commerce solutions. The Company operates through three segments: North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. The Company’s segments primarily provide payment solutions for credit cards, debit cards, electronic payments and check-related services.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.