Comcast Co. (CMCSA) PT Raised to $45.00

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Friday, May 5th. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the cable giant’s stock. Credit Suisse Group AG’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CMCSA. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on shares of Comcast to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.35.

Shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) opened at 40.91 on Friday. Comcast has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $40.99. The stock has a market cap of $194.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.76.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $20.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast will post $1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.81%.

In other news, EVP Stephen B. Burke sold 258,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $10,074,236.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 980,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,229,617.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil Smit sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total transaction of $1,241,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,721.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 374,812 shares of company stock worth $14,443,095 in the last ninety days. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 100.0% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 56.5% in the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 2,696 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 16.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 2,845 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 82.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation is a media and technology company. The Company has two primary businesses: Comcast Cable and NBCUniversal. Its Comcast Cable business operates in the Cable Communications segment. Its NBCUniversal business operates in four business segments: Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment and Theme Parks.

