Credit Suisse Group AG Analysts Give Royal Dutch Shell Plc (RDSB) a GBX 2,500 Price Target

Royal Dutch Shell Plc (LON:RDSB) received a GBX 2,500 ($32.11) price objective from stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG in a research note issued on Friday, May 5th. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group AG’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank AG set a GBX 2,450 ($31.47) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell Plc and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,600 ($33.40) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell Plc and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays PLC increased their price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell Plc from GBX 2,360 ($30.31) to GBX 2,650 ($34.04) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Group LLC set a GBX 2,700 ($34.68) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell Plc and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Panmure Gordon reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.11) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell Plc in a report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,459.72 ($31.60).

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell Plc (LON RDSB) opened at 2172.00 on Friday. Royal Dutch Shell Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,646.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 2,403.68. The company’s market cap is GBX 177.12 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,144.46 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,209.88.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th.

Royal Dutch Shell Plc Company Profile

The Royal Dutch Shell plc explores for crude oil and natural gas around the world, both in conventional fields and from sources, such as tight rock, shale and coal formations. The Company’s segments include Integrated Gas, Upstream, Downstream and Corporate. The Integrated Gas segment is engaged in the liquefaction and transportation of gas and the conversion of natural gas to liquids to provide fuels and other products, as well as projects with an integrated activity, ranging from producing to commercializing gas.

