Gran Tierra Energy Inc (GTE) Given a C$4.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group AG Analysts

Gran Tierra Energy Inc (TSE:GTE) (AMEX:GTE) has been given a C$4.00 target price by Credit Suisse Group AG in a report released on Thursday, May 4th. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group AG’s target price points to a potential upside of 62.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GTE. Canaccord Genuity set a C$5.00 price objective on Gran Tierra Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. CIBC raised Gran Tierra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Cormark began coverage on Gran Tierra Energy in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Gran Tierra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed an “action list buy” rating and issued a C$7.00 price target on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Gran Tierra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.12.

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE GTE) traded down 1.22% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,163 shares. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.30 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.43 and a 200 day moving average of $3.59. Gran Tierra Energy has a 52 week low of $3.09 and a 52 week high of $4.44.

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $94.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.70 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gran Tierra Energy will post $0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ryan Ellson acquired 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 236,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$561,751.40. Also, insider Gmt Capital Corp purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$66,750.00. Insiders acquired a total of 604,950 shares of company stock worth $1,519,488 over the last quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in Gran Tierra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $24,400,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,628,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,936,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,936,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,835,000.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Inc is an energy company engaged in oil and gas acquisition, exploration, development and production. The Company focuses on onshore oil and gas properties in Colombia, and also own rights to oil and gas properties in Brazil and Peru. Its segments are Colombia, Peru and Brazil based on geographic organization.

