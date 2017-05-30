Credit Acceptance Corp. (CACC) Insider Sells $863,080.00 in Stock

Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) insider Charles A. Pearce sold 4,000 shares of Credit Acceptance Corp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.77, for a total value of $863,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) opened at 217.90 on Tuesday. Credit Acceptance Corp. has a 1-year low of $160.63 and a 1-year high of $228.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $208.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Credit Acceptance Corp. alerts:

Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $262.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.24 million. Credit Acceptance Corp. had a return on equity of 33.44% and a net margin of 34.34%. On average, analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Corp. will post $18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/credit-acceptance-corp-cacc-insider-sells-863080-00-in-stock-updated-updated.html.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $212.00 price target on shares of Credit Acceptance Corp. in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group AG restated a “sell” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Credit Acceptance Corp. in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Credit Acceptance Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $187.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Credit Acceptance Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $248.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Credit Acceptance Corp. in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.63.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance Corp. by 46.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 732 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance Corp. during the first quarter worth approximately $177,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance Corp. during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance Corp. by 15.9% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance Corp. during the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. 52.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credit Acceptance Corp. Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation offers financing programs that enable automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers. The Company’s financing programs are offered through a network of automobile dealers. The Company has two Dealers financing programs: the Portfolio Program and the Purchase Program. Under the Portfolio Program, the Company advances money to dealers (Dealer Loan) in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans.

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.