Arthur L. Smith Sells 1,596 Shares of Credit Acceptance Corp. (CACC) Stock

Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) insider Arthur L. Smith sold 1,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total value of $344,624.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ CACC) opened at 217.90 on Tuesday. Credit Acceptance Corp. has a 1-year low of $160.63 and a 1-year high of $228.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $208.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.71. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.76.

Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $262.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.24 million. Credit Acceptance Corp. had a return on equity of 33.44% and a net margin of 34.34%. Equities research analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Corp. will post $18.74 earnings per share for the current year.

CACC has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens set a $170.00 target price on Credit Acceptance Corp. and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Credit Acceptance Corp. in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Credit Acceptance Corp. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Credit Acceptance Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $248.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Credit Acceptance Corp. in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.63.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XL Group Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance Corp. during the fourth quarter worth about $50,017,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Credit Acceptance Corp. by 26.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 931,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $185,723,000 after buying an additional 197,463 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its stake in Credit Acceptance Corp. by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 244,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,159,000 after buying an additional 144,400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Credit Acceptance Corp. by 11,086.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 143,975 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,710,000 after buying an additional 142,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance Corp. during the fourth quarter worth about $27,279,000. 52.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credit Acceptance Corporation offers financing programs that enable automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers. The Company’s financing programs are offered through a network of automobile dealers. The Company has two Dealers financing programs: the Portfolio Program and the Purchase Program. Under the Portfolio Program, the Company advances money to dealers (Dealer Loan) in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans.

