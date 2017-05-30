Creative Planning Continues to Hold Position in MGIC Investment Corp. (MTG)

Creative Planning continued to hold its stake in MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock at the end of the first quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in MGIC Investment Corp. were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in MGIC Investment Corp. by 2.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 462,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after buying an additional 9,488 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in MGIC Investment Corp. by 9.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in MGIC Investment Corp. by 3.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,791,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,334,000 after buying an additional 191,147 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in MGIC Investment Corp. by 0.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 723,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in MGIC Investment Corp. by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 9,099,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,795,000 after buying an additional 333,023 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) traded up 0.56% during trading on Monday, hitting $10.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,793,057 shares. MGIC Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $5.36 and a 1-year high of $11.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.68 and a 200 day moving average of $10.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 2.52.

MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $260.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.97 million. MGIC Investment Corp. had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 32.24%. MGIC Investment Corp.’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts expect that MGIC Investment Corp. will post $1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. FBR & Co boosted their price objective on MGIC Investment Corp. from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MGIC Investment Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $10.00 price objective on MGIC Investment Corp. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of MGIC Investment Corp. in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of MGIC Investment Corp. in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.55.

MGIC Investment Corporation is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and ancillary services. The Company provides mortgage insurance to lenders throughout the United States and to government-sponsored entities to protect against loss from defaults on low down payment residential mortgage loans.

