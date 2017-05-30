Syngenta AG (SYT) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Syngenta AG (NYSE:SYT) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Syngenta AG were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYT. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Syngenta AG during the third quarter valued at $162,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Syngenta AG by 37.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in Syngenta AG during the third quarter valued at $215,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Syngenta AG during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Syngenta AG by 8.5% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 7.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Syngenta AG (NYSE SYT) traded down 1.76% during trading on Monday, reaching $91.09. 419,361 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.35 and its 200 day moving average is $85.53. Syngenta AG has a 1-year low of $74.52 and a 1-year high of $93.61. The company has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Syngenta AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 6th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $91.00 target price on shares of Syngenta AG and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.73.

Syngenta AG (Syngenta) is an agribusiness company. The Company operates in the crop protection and seeds business, which is involved in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of a range of products designed to improve crop yields and food quality, and in the lawn and garden business, which provides professional growers and consumers with flowers, turf and landscape, and professional pest management products.

