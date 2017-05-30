Creative Planning Purchases 400 Shares of Foundation Medicine Inc (FMI)

Creative Planning increased its stake in Foundation Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:FMI) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Foundation Medicine were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in shares of Foundation Medicine by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 11,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in shares of Foundation Medicine by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Foundation Medicine by 0.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 122,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Foundation Medicine by 24.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Foundation Medicine by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. 31.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Foundation Medicine Inc alerts:

Foundation Medicine Inc (FMI) traded down 3.42% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,680 shares. Foundation Medicine Inc has a 12 month low of $16.95 and a 12 month high of $39.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.63 and its 200 day moving average is $26.47. The company’s market cap is $1.36 billion.

Foundation Medicine (NASDAQ:FMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.29. Foundation Medicine had a negative return on equity of 42.21% and a negative net margin of 84.67%. The company had revenue of $26.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. Foundation Medicine’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Foundation Medicine Inc will post ($4.37) EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/creative-planning-has-142000-position-in-foundation-medicine-inc-fmi-updated-updated.html.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of Foundation Medicine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Foundation Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Foundation Medicine in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Foundation Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

In other Foundation Medicine news, SVP Robert W. Hesslein sold 6,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total transaction of $197,335.77. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 104,305 shares in the company, valued at $3,303,339.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Steven J. Kafka sold 4,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total value of $152,192.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 129,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,458,262.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,799 shares of company stock worth $2,363,741. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Foundation Medicine

Foundation Medicine, Inc is a molecular information company. The Company sells products that are enabled by its molecular information platform to physicians and biopharmaceutical companies. It is engaged in the business of delivering molecular information about cancer to its customers. Its platform includes various methods and algorithms for analyzing specimens across various types of cancer.

Receive News & Ratings for Foundation Medicine Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foundation Medicine Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.