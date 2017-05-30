Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG) Position Decreased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning cut its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 30.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRB Corp bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the third quarter worth about $172,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the third quarter worth about $209,000. RFG Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) traded down 0.75% during trading on Monday, hitting $57.12. 855,250 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 1.14. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 52 week low of $43.90 and a 52 week high of $57.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.21.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post $3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.52%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc lowered shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.14.

In related news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 4,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $231,695.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,278.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 20,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total value of $1,140,879.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,799,961.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,930 shares of company stock valued at $1,811,940 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Arthur J Gallagher & Co

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co and its subsidiaries are engaged in providing insurance brokerage and consulting services, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. The Company operates through three segments: brokerage, risk management and corporate.

