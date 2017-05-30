Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Likely to Impact Crane (CR) Stock Price

Headlines about Crane (NYSE:CR) have trended somewhat positive recently, Alpha One Sentiment reports. The research group, a service of Accern, scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Crane earned a media sentiment score of 0.05 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news headlines about the conglomerate an impact score of 65 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected AlphaOne’s analysis:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Crane from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Crane from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $82.00) on shares of Crane in a report on Monday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, William Blair raised Crane from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crane has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.10.

Shares of Crane (NYSE:CR) traded up 0.65% on Monday, hitting $77.12. The stock had a trading volume of 177,327 shares. Crane has a 12-month low of $54.05 and a 12-month high of $82.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.88.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $673.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.84 million. Crane had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crane will post $4.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Crane’s payout ratio is 64.08%.

In other news, insider Thomas J. Craney sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $362,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,573,762.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip R. Lochner sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $160,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,350 shares in the company, valued at $188,493.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,629 shares of company stock worth $2,126,408 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co (Crane) is a manufacturer of engineered industrial products. The Company operates through four segments, including Fluid Handling, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, Aerospace & Electronics, and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment is a provider of engineered fluid handling equipment, including Process Valves and Related Products, Commercial Valves and Other Products.

