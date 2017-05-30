Craft Brew Alliance Inc (BREW) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Craft Brew Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:BREW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, “Craft Brew Alliance Inc. is engaged in the business of brewing, marketing and selling of craft beers in the United States. The Company operates in two segments: Beer Related operations and Pubs and Other. Craft Brew owns and operates production breweries with adjacent restaurants or pubs in Portland, Oregon, Woodinville, Washington and Portsmouth, New Hampshire and in Kona, Hawaii. It offers its beer products under the Widmer Brothers, Redhook and Kona Brewing brand names. Craft Brew Alliance Inc., formerly known as Craft Brewers Alliance, Inc., is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. “

Shares of Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) opened at 16.85 on Thursday. Craft Brew Alliance has a 12 month low of $8.61 and a 12 month high of $22.40. The stock has a market cap of $324.56 million, a PE ratio of 295.61 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.09.

Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. Craft Brew Alliance had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $44.30 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Craft Brew Alliance will post $0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Craft Brew Alliance news, VP John William Glick bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.57 per share, for a total transaction of $47,495.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 10,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,830.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BREW. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Craft Brew Alliance during the third quarter valued at $115,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 7.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Craft Brew Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Craft Brew Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 2.9% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.92% of the company’s stock.

About Craft Brew Alliance

Craft Brew Alliance, Inc is a craft brewing company that is engaged in brewing, branding and bringing to market American craft beers. The Company operates through two segments: Beer Related operations, which include the brewing operations and related domestic and international beer and cider sales of its Kona, Widmer Brothers, Redhook and Omission beer brands, and Square Mile cider brand, and Pubs operations, which include its approximately five pubs, over four of which are located adjacent to its Beer Related operations, as well as other merchandise sales, and sales of its beers directly to customers.

