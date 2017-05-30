Covestro AG (1COV) PT Set at €86.00 by Jefferies Group LLC

Covestro AG (ETR:1COV) has been assigned a €86.00 ($96.63) target price by research analysts at Jefferies Group LLC in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HSBC Holdings plc set a €55.00 ($61.80) target price on shares of Covestro AG and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc set a €58.00 ($65.17) target price on shares of Covestro AG and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG set a €83.00 ($93.26) target price on shares of Covestro AG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th.

Shares of Covestro AG (ETR:1COV) opened at 65.285 on Friday. Covestro AG has a 52-week low of €37.00 and a 52-week high of €76.40. The stock has a market capitalization of €13.22 billion and a PE ratio of 12.235. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €70.13 and a 200 day moving average of €67.44.

Covestro AG Company Profile

Covestro AG is a Germany-based company engaged in the manufacture of plastic materials. The Company specializes in developing, producing and marketing of polyurethanes, polycarbonates and raw materials for automotive, construction, packing, wood and furniture, sports and leisure, medical, textile, cosmetics, as well as electrical and electronics sector, among others.

