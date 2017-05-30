Insider Buying: Countrywide PLC (CWD) Insider Acquires 1,751 Shares of Stock

Countrywide PLC (LON:CWD) insider Natalie Ceeney bought 1,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 160 ($2.06) per share, with a total value of £2,801.60 ($3,598.72).

Shares of Countrywide PLC (LON:CWD) opened at 173.50 on Tuesday. Countrywide PLC has a one year low of GBX 147.96 and a one year high of GBX 375.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 168.78 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 175.58. The stock’s market cap is GBX 373.74 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CWD shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.12) price objective on shares of Countrywide PLC in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Numis Securities Ltd reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.25) price objective on shares of Countrywide PLC in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 197.71 ($2.54).

About Countrywide PLC

Countrywide plc is an integrated residential estate agency and property services group in the United Kingdom. The Company offers estate agency and lettings services, together with a range of complementary services. The Company operates in five businesses: residential property sales; residential property lettings and property management; arranging mortgages, insurance and related financial products (provided by third parties) for participants in residential property transactions; surveying and valuation services for mortgage lenders and prospective homebuyers, and residential property conveyance services.

