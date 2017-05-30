Costco Wholesale’s (COST) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Stifel Nicolaus

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued on Thursday, May 4th. They presently have a $185.00 price target on the retailer’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 4.01% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Vetr upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.48 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Instinet reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $200.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Cowen and Company set a $190.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.13.

Get Costco Wholesale Co. alerts:

Shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) opened at 177.86 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $142.11 and a 1-year high of $183.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $173.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.53. The company has a market cap of $78.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 0.89.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The company had revenue of $28.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post $5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $7.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $0.45. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

WARNING: “Costco Wholesale’s (COST) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Stifel Nicolaus” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/costco-wholesales-cost-buy-rating-reaffirmed-at-stifel-nicolaus-updated-updated.html.

In related news, Director James D. Sinegal sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total transaction of $2,796,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 792,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,397,564.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $667,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,353,980.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,099,640. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Hosking Partners LLP boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 13.9% in the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 520,001 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $79,305,000 after buying an additional 63,639 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 5.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 764,116 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $116,535,000 after buying an additional 41,738 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.5% in the third quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,367 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,696,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.3% in the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 170,885 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,061,000 after buying an additional 3,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation is engaged in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States and Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Australia, Spain, and through its subsidiaries in Taiwan and Korea. As of August 28, 2016, the Company operated 715 warehouses across the world.

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.